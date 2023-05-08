Fiera Capital Corp Sells 41,567 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,567 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Suncor Energy worth $32,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,574. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

