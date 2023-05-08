Fiera Capital Corp Takes $22.38 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 537,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.30. 63,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

