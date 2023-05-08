Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 756,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $35,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after buying an additional 4,300,627 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,108,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,744,000 after buying an additional 606,748 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,741,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,129,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.00. 32,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,241. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

