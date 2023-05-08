Financial Review: Micromobility.com (MCOM) versus Its Competitors

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Rating) is one of 188 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Micromobility.com to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Micromobility.com alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micromobility.com and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.54 million -$82.07 million -0.01 Micromobility.com Competitors $3.93 billion $48.42 million -6.61

Profitability

Micromobility.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com. Micromobility.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Micromobility.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -528.22% N/A -223.48% Micromobility.com Competitors -40.42% -161.34% -3.76%

Risk and Volatility

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Micromobility.com and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Micromobility.com Competitors 783 4746 10126 256 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Micromobility.com’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micromobility.com has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Micromobility.com peers beat Micromobility.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Micromobility.com

(Get Rating)

Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Micromobility.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micromobility.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.