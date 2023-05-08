First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of First Capital Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.83.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Price Performance

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$14.08 and a 52-week high of C$18.65.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.