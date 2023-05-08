First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,101.30

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,101.30 and last traded at $1,071.35, with a volume of 54830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,003.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $844.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.44.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 563 shares of company stock valued at $373,838. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

