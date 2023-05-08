First National Bank of Omaha Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 56,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.71. 7,195,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,974,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

