First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,060 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,507,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $497.97. The company had a trading volume of 481,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,484. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.43. The stock has a market cap of $220.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

