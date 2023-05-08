First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 87 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.16. 796,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

