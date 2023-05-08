First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,149 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,975,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,877,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The company has a market capitalization of $714.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

