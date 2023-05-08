First National Bank of Omaha Sells 7,158 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.23. 2,027,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,221. The company has a market capitalization of $289.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

