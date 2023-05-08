First National Bank of Omaha Sells 8,885 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.50. 3,679,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,483,042. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

