First National Bank of Omaha Sells 912 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LIN traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $367.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,576. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.44 and its 200 day moving average is $335.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

