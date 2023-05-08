First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Boosted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,776 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 129.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE:FRC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. 16,160,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,304,930. The company has a market capitalization of $413.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Compass Point cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.