First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 233,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the previous session’s volume of 55,853 shares.The stock last traded at $79.12 and had previously closed at $79.08.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
