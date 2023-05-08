First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 233,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the previous session’s volume of 55,853 shares.The stock last traded at $79.12 and had previously closed at $79.08.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

