First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $43.95 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

