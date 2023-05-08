FirstService (FSV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/2/2023 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/27/2023 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2023 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

4/27/2023 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00.

4/19/2023 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FSV stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,952. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $151.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.34 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

