Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 3.0% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

FISV stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.35. 1,072,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,892. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

