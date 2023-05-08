Flare (FLR) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Flare (FLR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Flare has a market cap of $407.25 million and $29.76 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,697,552,046 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,689,080,629.33849 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02794072 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $19,162,516.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

