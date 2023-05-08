FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.48

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.48 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 1269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $544.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

