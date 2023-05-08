Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.33 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002956 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $876.68 million and $10.33 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,431,852,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

