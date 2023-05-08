FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Lifted by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. FMC accounts for about 2.0% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank increased its position in FMC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FMC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FMC by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.26. 156,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,768. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

