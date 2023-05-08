FORA Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 166.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $146.62. The stock had a trading volume of 366,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

