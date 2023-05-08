FORA Capital LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 233.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Price Performance

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.96. The company had a trading volume of 530,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,096. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $116.76 and a one year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.