FORA Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 758,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $435.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.