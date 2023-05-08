FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,223 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 392,737 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.29. 650,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

