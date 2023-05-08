FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,225,000. FedEx accounts for about 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $230.46. The stock had a trading volume of 418,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,507. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

