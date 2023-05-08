FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,762. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

