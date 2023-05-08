FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 59,210 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 59,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $12,699,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 151,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

