FORA Capital LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,696,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,763,000 after acquiring an additional 271,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $169.04. 758,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.73 and a 200 day moving average of $162.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

