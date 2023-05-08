Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

TSE:FTS opened at C$60.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16. The company has a market cap of C$29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9262174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.29%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

