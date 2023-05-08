Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 77,416 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

