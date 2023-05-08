Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

