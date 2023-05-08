Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $379,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWM opened at $175.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.