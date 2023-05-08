Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.75% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 176,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 53,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 86,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 2,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,980 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of TBX stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

