Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $324.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

