Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 445,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile



Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

