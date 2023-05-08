Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $211,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,029 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,014,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $24,449,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.37.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $296.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.78.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.