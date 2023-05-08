Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,571. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

MMC opened at $179.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

