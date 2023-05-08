Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,447 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of CION Investment worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 109.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

