Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
FT remained flat at $6.81 during trading on Monday. 43,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,684. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
