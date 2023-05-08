Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

FT remained flat at $6.81 during trading on Monday. 43,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,684. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

