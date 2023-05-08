Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,470,136.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98.

On Monday, March 27th, Ares Management Llc acquired 750,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,340. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

