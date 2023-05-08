Fruits Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $297,712.04 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

