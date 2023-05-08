Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.25–$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.17 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of FLGT traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.46 million, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $65.17.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 23.17%. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

