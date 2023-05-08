Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 4.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 95,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 216,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.74 million, a P/E ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.