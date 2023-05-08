Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 114200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

