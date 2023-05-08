Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.23 EPS.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 2.4 %

GTES stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 643,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,177. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

