Gateway Protocol (GWP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $28.38 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00003659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.38 million and $12,260.92 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.32084638 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,215.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

