George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$183.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WN. Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.67.

George Weston Price Performance

WN stock traded down C$0.59 on Monday, reaching C$174.52. 45,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The firm has a market cap of C$24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$138.77 and a twelve month high of C$183.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$174.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.97.

Insider Activity

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that George Weston will post 11.4993679 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total value of C$581,143.04. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.16, for a total transaction of C$50,148.99. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total value of C$581,143.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,725 shares of company stock valued at $796,594. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

