Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 5.9%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 6,791,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 19,150,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 440.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 128,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $242,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,106,444 shares in the company, valued at $26,520,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 128,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $242,264.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,106,444 shares in the company, valued at $26,520,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 151,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $297,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,235,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,901,223.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,237 shares of company stock worth $1,244,271 over the last three months. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,127,000 after buying an additional 20,372,918 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after buying an additional 5,082,277 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after buying an additional 5,082,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

